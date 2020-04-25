Local memorial park provides masks, care packages for those in need

GREAT BEND TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – At the William Evans Memorial Park, everything is centered around acts of kindness and giving back.

“I understand Billy had a big heart; A very giving person. And that’s what they wanted to have here,” said Cindy Gaughan, Facebook Coordinator at William Evans Memorial Park.

William Evans, or “Billy” as he was affectionately known, was a Susquehanna County native who died in Iraq in 2005 while serving our country.

A park was built in his memory in Great Bend Township. Due to his giving nature, park care takers started putting care packages on the park fence. Now because of the pandemic, they’ve added free face masks.





“We have ‘Billy’s blessing bags’ which have toiletries, socks, hats, for people who need them. I had someone reach out to me this last weekend and ask if i’d like to put some masks on the fence. I hadn’t even thought about it. So it was wonderful,” said Gaughan.

The masks came from a total stranger who loves everything the park stands for.

“It is just one more thing to add to the spirit of this park that we’re trying to do for Billy Evans. So when she reached out and said, ‘I’ve got masks, do you want them?’ I said, absolutely, said Gaughan.

The masks have been a huge hit and have been flying off the fence.

“In the middle of this pandemic, where everybody needs someting, she’s doing her part and we’re just so thankful,” said Gaughan.

And while people are getting their masks, they can enjoy the tranquility of the park.

“We do have the picnic tables, you can come, sit, have lunch, we also have little free soldiers that we ask people to take that you can put in your house and every time you look at it, remember,” said Gaughan.

The park will continue to provide masks as needed in the community.