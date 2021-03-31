Local mayors work together to feed a need

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — One of the earliest community responses we witnessed at the start of the pandemic have been food drives. The demand hasn’t gone away and now two cities are partnering to help feed that need.

Meals on Wheels of Greater Pittston works to keep shelves stocked with food for the roughly 60 individuals the volunteer group feeds each week. Some of the donated food it receives is frozen.

So when it recently received a frozen food donation so substantial that its freezers couldn’t handle it, the group notified Pittston City Hall which in turn contacted Scranton City Hall.

“I’m appreciative of Mayor Cognetti stepping up and really helping us out on this one and making arrangements,” Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo said.

Mayor Lombardo secured a donated food trailer and sent the overflow food to The Electric City which, in turn, lined up donated refrigerated space at Schiff’s Warehouse in Lackawanna County.

“This partnership on getting some of this food to the people who need it most to Pittston and Scranton is just another example of how we keep open lines of communication and help each other when we can,” Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti said.

The mayors say the food can be used for various community food giveaways which were important even before the pandemic hit. The donations to make those food drives possible are imperative.

“We’ve had a great outpouring of help both financially and in food donations but it doesn’t stop there. There’s always a need. Either it’s in Lackawanna County, Luzerne County. All food banks need continued support,” Main Street manager Mary Kroptavich said.

The mayors see this partnership as a launching pad to bring even more good to the community.

“I think it’s a good example of what happens when we pool our resources and work together,” Lombardo said.

“Things like working on our blight remediation, code enforcement, what other ways that we can be working across our cities to really help Pennsylvania, northeastern Pennsylvania grow,” Cognetti said.

The mayors say they are working with other city leaders across the region including central Pennsylvania.

For more information on helping Meals on Wheels of Greater Pittston, call 570-655-0135 or visit Facebook.