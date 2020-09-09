Local mayors meet to discuss community issues

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The mayors of four local communities are meeting Wednesday morning to discuss common concerns and issues facing each of their communities.

They say the meeting is about working together in a regional approach to address problems. Combined, these mayors represent a constituency of more than 200,000 people.

Taking part in the session are Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti and Nanticoke Mayor Kevin Coughlin. Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat could not attend the session Wednesday.

“We share the same problems it’s just a matter of some of us, like in Pittston, are a little smaller than bigger places like Wilkes-Barre and Scranton but the problems are the same,” Mayor Micheal Lombardo said.





Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti and Nanticoke Mayor Kevin Coughlin meet to discuss issues affecting their communities and the local region,

This is the second such meeting of the mayors. The first was held in Wilkes-Barre in February, as the COVID-19 pandemic was just starting to impact the nation and our region.

“The regional approach is fantastic because really, a win for Wilkes-Barre or a win for Pittson is a win for Scranton,” Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti said. “We don’t see this as a zero-sum game where a company moves into Wilkes-Barre and Scranton loses. That’s not the case at all. A win for any of us is a win for all of us. That’s the attitude we all bring to bear.”

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown says the old adage that there is strength in numbers really describes this effort.

“We can work on issues that we can help each other and when we have 200,000 residents that we support, we represent. It’s a lot more powerful than one city or one little borough by itself,” Brown said.

Topics discussed on Wednesday include the pandemic’s impact on each of their communities, blighted properties and economic development.

The mayors are planning another meeting later this year.