Local market place celebrates National Consignment Day

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The first Monday of October is National Consignment Day and this year, a local Scranton store owner is offering some advice for people looking to take advantage of a cheaper and greener way to shop.

“You can’t get much more green than antiques,” Meegan Possemato, owner of On & On in Scranton said.

The store on Capouse Avenue is a marketplace of 60 different vendors selling vintage, handmade or repurposed goods. For the last three years, the storefront has welcomed both Scranton natives and visitors.

“From the first day we opened up our doors, we found our people. People were so happy that we were here, that we were doing this,” Possemato said.

Possemato says you can search for a rare gift inside or something to add character to your home.

“People come in and they are looking for something specific, but they always find something else that they love,” Possemato said.

Even the stairs inside the store are repurposed, decorated with license plates.

“That’s what our name, On & On, means. We are giving these items a chance to live on and on,” Possemato explained.

Eyewitness News spoke with a collector who stopped to show off some of the treasures he bought.

“I got a really cool wood crystal barrel, a wool blanket and a scale, with an old time hook,” Pat Fricchione said.

The owner has one piece of advice for those that come in through the doors.

“When you come in, you got to give yourself some time, don’t think you’re going to stop on your way to your doctor’s appointment because you won’t have enough time. So… Lots of stuff to see and every time you come in, there’s something new,” Possemato said.

She says that she’s always looking for people who handmake gifts to be included in her space.

The store is open seven days a week.