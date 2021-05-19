Local man offers pizza reviews in blog

CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An area man with a passion for pizza is doing his part to support struggling businesses during the pandemic.

Eyewitness News spoke with the creator of NEPA Pizza Review about how it’s helping.

“Talking about pizza here is like talking about the weather. Everyone has their favorites, and they’re ready to share,” Jim Mirabelli of Clarks Summit said.

Mirabelli is definitely ready to share his favorite spots. That’s exactly what he does with his blog, NEPA Pizza Review. He now he shares his passion with over 10,000 people.

“I try to do one a week, one review a week showcasing small business and Thursday nights you can find the videos on my social media,” Mirabelli said.

Mirabelli has even created a pizza map to help fellow pizza lovers. He tells Eyewitness News he uses five criteria to judge the pies.

“Crust, sauce to cheese, how it’s baked. I’m a big value guy, not a price guy, but you know what kind of value am I getting for the price I’m paying, and then I give an overall score,” Mirabelli said.

He says pizza is a part of northeastern Pennsylvanian pride.

“It’s so cool to see the support and the passion we have for our pizzerias,” Mirabelli said.

Mirabelli has been reviewing pizzas for nine years, but he says the reviews have come especially in handy during this pandemic as they help support local restaurants.

“They’re the backbone of the community right, so they’re the ones sponsoring the Little League teams and dance competitions and things like that so they give back a lot so this is just my little way of giving back to them,” Mirabelli said.