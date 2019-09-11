Local Little League teams honored

(WBRE/WYOU) — Several Little League teams were honored Tuesday night in Luzerne County.

Three Greater Pittston Area teams were invited to the Luzerne County Courthouse for a special ceremony showcasing their achievements. The adults who worked with them say the honors are well deserved.

“We have two of our boys’ teams in the All-Star Division of Little League that actually finished third in the state. They did such an outstanding job. And we have a group of our girls from our softball that actually were runners-up in the state. So they finished second so they really united our entire Greater Pittston Area community and we’re so proud of all of them,” Patrick Bilbow, Luzerne County councilman and middle school principal said.

“It was a great representation of our area, how hard the kids have worked, you know, the boys and girls and the time the coaches put it in, parents taking their kids back and forth to the fields,” coach John Cerasaro said.

The teams recognized were the Pittston Area Little League Softball 2019 District 16 champions as well as the Greater Pittston Area ages 9 and 10 All-Stars and 11 and 12 All-Stars.

Congratulations to the kids.