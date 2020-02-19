Little Leaguers shooting for the stars while not using Astros nickname

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Local Little League is hoping their young sluggers can learn a valuable lesson from the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal.

League District 16/31 is recommending that all leagues stop using the Astros as a nickname. There’s no crying in baseball and cheating certainly won’t be tolerated either as a local Little League director sends a clear message to his players about the Houston Astros and their sign-stealing team. It’s a life lesson for kids running the bases this spring.

“We’re suspending the Astros from our district,” district administrator Bob Bertoni said.

Pennsylvania Little League District 16/31 in Luzerne County is recommending that no teams in the 23 different leagues wear the Astros name this season.

“Some of our leagues outside of my district have considered removing the Astros as a nickname,” Bertoni said. “As a district, we need to recommend the same thing.”

The suggested ban comes in the wake of Houston’s electronic sign-stealing operation coming to light this offseason.

“In our Little League pledge it says we will play fair and strive to win,” Bertoni said.

The Little League says they don’t think the Astros are a good example for their kids.

“It’s a let down to many people who looked up to these players,” junior board member Jack Long said.

And kids and parents Eyewitness News spoke with in the league agree.

“Seeing that they cheated is negative to the whole baseball community and the banning of the name is a good way to show kids that it’s not good to cheat,” Long said.

“My son and his friends they emulate everything these guys do,” parent John Callahan said. “It’s a good example I think to set for the kids. The accountability to say OK, these guys aren’t what Little League is about right now and we’re not going to use them this year.”

Long says baseball has been a positive experience for him and has taught him many things.

“It’s a great way to learn how to lose the right way and win the right way,” Long said.

And playing fair has been on that list since he first stepped up to the plate.

“How to do things fairly. I mean not just in baseball but in life,” Long said.

The bottom line is cheating is never acceptable at any level.