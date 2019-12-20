Local life skills teacher presented with new car from United Way of Wyoming Valley

(WBRE/WYOU) — A special needs teacher in Luzerne County got the surprise of her life Thursday afternoon.

The United Way of Wyoming Valley gifted Rita Sketchus with a brand new car to thank her for her donations to the non-profit organization. The life skills educator was presented with the car at her job, Luzerne Intermediate Unit 18 in Kingston.

Each year, the Wyoming Valley chapter partners with Motorworld to award a brand new car to one of their donors. This giveaway wraps up their campaign to reduce childhood poverty.

“I didn’t know what was going on. And I am still in shock. I was speechless. That doesn’t happen, but I was speechless,” Skechus said.

“It was really beautiful because she’s got a very generous heart and so to be able to give somebody that kind of gift, that’s kind of special,” United Way of Wyoming Valley president/CEO Bill Jones said.

Skechus is one of about 8,000 donors who helped United Way of Wyoming Valley reach their goal to raise about $3.5 million in this campaign.