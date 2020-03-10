Local libraries focus on digital expansion

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Luzerne County libraries are switching systems to make patrons’ experiences easier and further reaching.

The switch from Axis 360 to CloudLibrary software will go into effect sometime in the next month. This comes during a pivotal time for libraries across the nation.

While some are still very active thanks to customers stopping in for references and paperbacks, today’s literary consumers are faster paced and on the go.

Program coordinator for Pittston Memorial Library, Noelle Kozak, says people still love coming in the library for books, programs and internet, but improvements to the online catalog better serves everyone.

“There’s going to be e-books, audio books, fiction and non-fiction books,” she said. “It’s going to be great for people travel a lot, especially.”

There are still plenty of books and resources for all ages in the brick and mortar libraries but soon, major improvements are coming to the cloud.

While public libraries are trying to serve entire communities in house or on the road, university libraries are also trying to keep up with digital trends.

Wilkes University’s Eugene S. Farley Library doesn’t have the hard-bound collection they used to, but when students need to research, the dean of the library and information technology, John Stachacz, says they’re not exactly flipping pages.

“A library of this size has about 175,000 print books; and yes, print books are still used,” he said. “But we also have almost 350,00 electronic books available.”

Stachacz has been a part of the digital evolution of both university and public libraries over the years — and he likes what he sees.

“Even though we have two different missions, we both have the same end purpose,” he added. “We get the right information into the hands of the user.”

In order to use the library resources at Wilkes University, you’ll need to be a student or affiliated with the school, but the upgrades coming to the Luzerne County Library system? You just need a Luzerne County address and a library card.