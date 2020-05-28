Local libraries finding unique ways to keep people reading during pandemic

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Susquehanna County has been in the yellow phase of re-opening for nearly a week. Businesses have started doing curb side pick-up, including libraries that have been closed since March.

“People can’t come into the library still but if your staff can arrange for people to get books, for example, we have a table in the front lobby. And a person can call and say I’d like to have the new Debby McCall book. We’ll put it at the front door and pick it up,” said Sue Stone, Administrative Librarian.

It’s a new system that librarians never expected they’d be doing.

“No, that’s not something I ever learned in library school. Was how to do curb side pick-up. Who would have thought,” said Stone.

When people want a book, they call or go online. Once the book is returned, the book will have to sit for several days before being checked out again.

“Books are going to sit once you bring your books back. They’re going to be put on a book truck where they will sit for 3-7 days,” said Stone.

Though the librarians are still learning, they agree, it’s great to have the county reading again.

“Lots of things we never knew how to handle but we’re learning, we are. But we’re here. We are on to the sense that you can drive up and someone will give you your book and you can go away happy,” said Stone.

If you’re interested in the curb side pick-up, call your local libraries for times they will be available.