Local legislators, Wolf clash on Senate passing House Resolution 836

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Governor Wolf is pushing back after the Senate voted Tuesday night to pass House Resolution 836 that would end Wolf’s emergency declaration that went into place on March 6th to shut down businesses. That declaration was extended on June 3rd.

“I’m standing for safety. I’m standing for ordinary Pennsylvanians and I’m standing for just and a safe recovery,” said Wolf.

According to Senator David Argall, a prime sponsor of the bill, Pennsylvania’s constitution allows the general assembly to terminate a governor’s “state of disaster emergency” at any time by concurrent resolution.

The resolution is expected to go to the state’s supreme court for a ruling. Meanwhile, according to Governor Wolf, the declaration remains in place.

“This legislation is an attempt to clarify our checks and balances. The very idea of limitations on the powers of each branch of government,” said Senator Argall.

“Under our constitutional democracy, no branch of government, none.. not the governor, the general assembly, not the courts have unilateral right to do anything to impose their will on Pennsylvania. This is unprecedented as far as I know,” said Wolf.

Senator Argall disagrees in Tuesday’s speech ahead of the senate floor vote.

“The vast powers of this state should never ever again be concentrated in the hands of one individual, Republican or Democrat,” said Argall.

Governor Wolf and lawmakers believe the state supreme court will look at the case and have a ruling quickly, given the COVID-19 pandemic circumstances.