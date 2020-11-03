Local leaders call for unity ahead of election

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monroe County NAACP, law enforcement, and United Way released a joint statement to the public, calling for unity before and after the presidential election.

President of the Monroe County chapter of the NAACP, Christa Caceras says concerns about potential unrest grew as we moved closer to the election. In the statement, the organizations recognize that tension and emotions are connected with the upcoming election but civil unrest, disorder and violence are not the attributes of a healthy Monroe County.

Caceras says the growing tension is apparent on social media, and it’s troubling. Caroline Foreback will have more on this on Eyewitness News at 11.