Local lawmakers react to governor’s call for eviction ban help

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — As Governor Wolf asks state lawmakers to help people facing eviction because of the pandemic, Eyewitness News spoke with landlords, lawmakers and people who rent.

They all agree that something has to be done to help those folks in need. The word we kept hearing all day today—balance.

“So we’re talking about a balance. In our office here we’ve had more people call that are landlords than we have had renters that feared they would be evicted,” said Tarah Toohil, State Representative.

Toohil says she understands the concerns of everyone involved in the eviction process, but —

“So, we do want to have a balance between not paying at all, not paying your landlord at all, and paying what you could pay during this time period,” Toohil said.

Ken Temborski with Aggressive Real Estate owns more than 100 rental properties in Columbia and Luzerne Counties. He says he tries to be fair.

“I do have some people that I said to them ‘hey listen whether it’s $100, whether it’s $200, $50 just try to give me something weekly and we’ll be okay’. But then you’re gonna have the people that will take advantage of the situation and don’t pay. So we’re kind of handcuffed,” Temborski said.

Temborski says that makes paying his bills, like taxes and insurance, all the more challenging. So he has this suggestion to the powers that be.

“I believe with the extra funding that’s going out should be directed to the landlord, not to the participant,” Temborski said.

Luzerne County Court President Judge Michael Vough has instructed all district courts to follow the eviction guidelines set by the CDC. Renters can avoid eviction if —

“It’s definitely a COVID-related loss of job or loss of earnings because of COVID. If it’s not COVID-related, the landlord can proceed with an eviction and the cases will go forward,” Vough said.

We spoke with folks who are having a tough time paying their rent because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. They did not want to appear on camera but they say it’s embarrassing to be in this situation and need the help, at least until they get back on their feet.