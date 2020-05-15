Local July 4th activities in Montrose canceled

MONTROSE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One local Fourth of July celebration has already been canceled due to the coronavirus.

According to the July 4th Celebration Montrose Pa Facebook page, this year’s July Fourth festivities in Montrose are canceled. The post reads: “The Montrose Kiwanis Club and the Montrose Lions Club regretfully announce that the 2020 Montrose PA July 4th Celebration has been canceled. This will be the first time in the 44 years since its inception that the festival will not be held.

The events of the day – Independence Day 5K/10K/Fun Run Races, Arts & Crafts ‘On-The-Green’, Patriotic Parade, all food booths including the Chicken BBQ, and the Chamber of Commerce Fireworks are canceled. If anyone has already submitted applications to participate in the 2020 Celebration, the different event committees will be contacting them and refunding any payments already paid.

Because of the uncertainty of the COVID-19 Pandemic and its potential effect on the safety and health of our local residents and the thousands of guests who attend the July 4th events, both Clubs’ members feel it is in the best interest of all that we cancel this year’s activities.

Even if Susquehanna County is placed in the ‘yellow phase’ by the state, the mitigation factors of social distancing and groups limited to 25 people or less will still prohibit us from having the celebration. Another strong consideration in the decision was the inability to monitor and test all the thousands of visitors who come to Montrose on July 4. Finally, because of all the pre-planning and pre-work needed ahead of time, a decision needed to be made in the mid-May time frame.

This decision, difficult as it is, was made after consulting with many groups in both local and state governments including our State Rep. Jonathan Fritz, State Sen. Gene Yaw, and the Penna. Department of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, Secretary.

The Kiwanis and Lions clubs are looking forward to hosting the 2021 July 4th Celebration. In the meantime, may we suggest and ask local residents to continue our Patriotic tradition of celebrating our country’s Independence Day by displaying appropriate flags and signage.

In addition, let’s recognize those heroes – doctors, nurses, first responders, fire fighters and law enforcement personnel – who are giving of themselves to help us get through these uncertain and difficult times.

TOGETHER, WE CAN HELP OTHERS AND BECOME STRONGER!!”