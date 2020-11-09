Local Jeopardy! contestant remembers time with Alex Trebek

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Throughout the years, there have been many contestants from this region who have appeared on Jeopardy!

With the passing of game show host Alex Trebek, fans are remembering the icon. One of those fans, and former contestant, Gerry Matatics, spoke with Eyewitness News about his experience on the show, and with Trebek himself.

Matatics found out about Trebek’s passing as many did, from news outlets or social media. When Matatics heard the news, he said he felt sad and reminisced on the legacy Trebek left behind.

“He was the consummate gentleman, very urbane, very good at setting people at ease,” Matatics said.

Matatics auditioned for Jeopardy! at Mount Airy Casino. After passing the test, he went out to Culver City, California for on air testing. He says he was surprised, and didn’t expect to make it onto the show. Matatics spoke highly of Trebek’s character, which he says, is what set him apart from other game show hosts.

“A different cut of cloth, more dignified than a lot of game show hosts who are a bit more flamboyant. Very dignified. Very intelligent man, obviously given the nature of that show. He knew a ton of stuff, a walking encyclopedia,” Matatics said.

Matatics placed third when he competed on the game show in 2016, and was awarded a $2,000 check. Even though he didn’t place first, he said it was it was an opportunity of a lifetime, win or lose.

“I wouldn’t change it for the world. It was a once in a lifetime opportunity, I have been a fan of the show my whole life. Just to be on it was a thrill, win or lose. I was overjoyed,” Matatics said.