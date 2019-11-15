Local insurance agents donate winter coats to benefit needy

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The cold weather is giving us a taste of the fast-approaching winter season.

Some people are not able to bundle up with the appropriate gear and rely on shelters to stay warm. Insurance agents are making sure the needy have some assurance during the colder months ahead.

“There’s something I can’t afford and when they have a place like this here, it really helps me out,” Kenneth Marsh of Clarks Summit said.

Marsh lives on Social Security. Being retired, money is a little tight for him, which is why he visits Saint Francis’ free clothing store and pantry to get the things he otherwise cannot afford.

“Amazing, amazing people and I like that they have such passion for people too,” Marsh said.

The passion for people extends into the community. Like a good neighbor, State Farm is truly there. Local agents donated around 250 coats for children, teens and adults Thursday.

“It seems like a no-brainer to be able to give back to a great cause that’s right down the road. It’s near and dear to our hearts,” State Farm Insurance agent Courtney Lisk said.

Lisk thought of the idea to be more involved in the community she helps protect. Customers, employees and family members donated the coats and some mittens over the past month.

“The weather is getting much colder so it was a great opportunity to be able to give back,” Lisk said.

“Very blessed to have individuals and organizations that are very supportive of the mission we have to feed and clothe the poor and the hungry,” Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen Director Rob Williams said.

Marsh appreciates people who lend a hand to those who are struggling.

“If they had more people like this, it would be a better world,” Marsh said.

Workers at Saint Francis tell Eyewitness News if they get an overabundance of coats, or any other item, they will pay it forward to other non-profits in need of winter gear.