Power Scholars Academy moves forward with in-person learning

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) As the debate over in-person learning continues during this pandemic, one program has already carried it out successfully.





Power Scholars Academy taught more than 100 Pre-K through 5th grade students in-person this summer using Bear Creek Community Charter School as its location.

The students are enrolled in the Wilkes-Barre Area and Hanover Area School Districts and recently completed six weeks of instruction.

Not to be confused with summer school, Power Scholars Academy is geared toward student to prevent summer learning lag.

