Local ice fisherman heads to the lake in single digit temperatures

BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The area woke up to frigid temperatures this morning, and while most people chose not to spend any extra time outside than they had to, one local fisherman headed to an icy lake.

Meet Jeff Whitney, an ice fisherman from Scranton. He says he’s always enjoyed being outside and staying active but this past year has put a damper on his life.

“I find myself lately, with this COVID going on, I have been sitting around the house a lot. When I am not working, and that is not me, I’m not one to sit around,” Whitney said.

Despite the nine degree weather, Witney headed out to Lackawanna State Park, armed with warm clothes, a thermos of coffee and of course, a fishing rod.

“I was on Facebook yesterday and a girl said, ‘either you must be bored or you are really hungry.’ And I said ‘bored? I enjoy it.’ I said, ‘if I was that hungry I would just go to store… I’d starve’,” Witney said.

It might not be just for a meal but Witney says there are some big fish under the ice.

“It is enjoyment, the fresh air, the peace and tranquility out here. It is nice,” he said.