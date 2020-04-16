Local historical society documents COVID-19 life experiences

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Tracking history is important so we can learn from the past. One local historical society wants to document people’s experiences as they are happening.

We are all living through history as a pandemic still wreaks havoc on our nation, causing a number of changes to daily life. The Lackawanna Historical Society is documenting those changes through your stories.

“From our experience in researching the past, one of the things that are hardest to find are the personal stories. And we realize we have the opportunity to do that now,” said Mary Ann Savakinus, Executive Director of the Lackawanna Historical Society.

The historical society is asking that people take a survey on what life is like right now.

Getting this information now, is vital.

“In 2018 when we started to research 100 years ago, the Spanish Flu epidemic, we realized you could look in the newspaper, you could find the statistics, you could find the stories of the larger community but you weren’t getting the individual stories,” said Savakinus.

Many people are already documenting personal experiences on social media. But those posts aren’t always accessible to the historical society.

“Some really insightful things are coming out. But it’s on Facebook and it’s instant information that we can’t always stop and collect. And then when you go back to find it, there are 3,000 more things posted and it’s difficult to find,” said Savakinus.

100 years ago the Spanish Flu made it’s way through our area. The Lackawanna Historical Society has various items from that time in history and noticed a number of similarities between the two pandemics.

“Yes, restaurants and bars were closed. Some of the businesses remained opened with shorter hours. They did social distancing but I don’t know that they realized they were social distancing,” said Savakinus.

While the end of the coronavirus pandemic is still unclear, historians are beginning to collect detailed stories of history — as we live through it.

There are two different surveys you can take. One for adults and one for children. Those can be found here.