Local high school senior reflects on time as national FBLA president

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nearly one year ago Eyewitness News introduced you to the national president for “Future Business Leaders of America” or FBLA.

Drew Lojewski represented thousands of high school students across the country. You might remember this video from nearly a year ago. The energy, the excitement, from Drew Lojewski, a senior at Dallas High School, and his friends as Drew was elected as national president of FBLA in the middle of the pandemic.

“As a membership as a whole, we learned a lot of resilience and that’s the word to describe this year because we had to adapt all the time,” Lojewski said.

Drew is now reflecting on his term. He says more than 90 percent of conferences were held virtually.

The first president in FBLA’s history to do his job at a distance, Drew organized and helped thousands of students succeed through Zoom across the country.

“I already kind of was. Not only use to that environment but also my FBLA came full circle at that point,” Lojewski said.

Drew joined Pennsylvania’s FBLA virtual chapter in 2017 because the Dallas School District no longer had a chapter of its own. He created a marketing video to encourage school board members to reinstate the chapter.

As president, Drew used his video techniques to engage with members.

“I did this program because it not only engage with our members but it does it in a fun way that kind of subtly gets them more involved in FBLA but also is a great way for members to relax and get some entertainment on their Instagram feed,” Lojewski said.

“Sometimes you see these people and it’s on a national scale and you forget that they are real people but Drew is just so real and so genuine,” Dallas High School FBLA member Eric Timlin said.

Timlin says Drew inspired many members to succeed.

“For anyone who is out there with hope and a dream and who has big plans. For Drew to be doing it, it’s just I know there is someone out there looking out for our specific chapter and that’s just fantastic,” Timlin said.

Drew offers this advice for the next national president: “One, support your membership as much as you can and two put others ahead of yourself.”

As you can see Drew will be attending Penn State University “Smeal College of Business” in the fall.