Local high school drama club rehearses virtually

THROOP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Most school events have been canceled from now until the end of the school year due to coronavirus. But one school in Lackawanna County is trying to give their seniors in drama club one final production.

At Mid Valley High School in Throop, they had their school musical, Wizard of Oz, nearly ready when schools closed because of the pandemic. But the students and director are pushing forward, hoping to one day put on their production when the pandemic is over. They are now rehearsing differently, doing it online.

“We memorized our lines, it’s just going to be a lot of Zooming with our lines. And it’s going to be difficult with wifi breaking in and out but we’re going to make it work,” said Madison Riccardo, a senior at Mid Valley High School playing the role of Dorothy.

Riccardo explains music is something that gets her through these tough times and unites us all together.

“Music just heals the soul. It’s something you can’t explain. It just makes you feel certain ways. It’s how people use their emotions,” said Riccardo.

Riccardo’s belief that music heals is why she wrote her own song, “let there be light.”

“I just sat down and thought what words do i want to use to convey this message. And i thought what better words than let there be light. Because what else do you want in a dark time? You want light,” said Riccardo.

She hopes her song can spread positivity in these dark times.

“If you’ve seen on Facebook, it’s all full of music. It’s all full of people singing. And that’s really a huge part of this pandemic right now. Music,” said Riccardo.

There is no new date set yet for the Mid Valley production of the Wizard of Oz.