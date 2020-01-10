Local Healthcare Workers Struggle For Second Week With No Pay

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — It’s another payless workweek for caretakers at Sweet Home Healthcare.

They say they haven’t received a paycheck since December 27th. Eyewitness News first brought you this story last week.

Emily Kowalski takes care of her mother, Rebecca Kowalski, out of love and concern. Her mother, who has MS, requires help at her Kingston home due to limited mobility.

Emily was paid to go to her mother’s home daily and watch her as an employee of Sweet Home Healthcare. She says she hasn’t been paid since December 27th.

“No emails, no texts, no phone calls, and now this is the third Friday with no paycheck,” Emily said.

Reporter Logan Westrope speaks with Emily Kowalski. She says she has not received a paycheck since December 27th.

Several emails have been issued to employees in the past weeks, from an internal system malfunction to a delay in the payroll. The latest email Kowalski received was Tuesday with no new information regarding an update on pay, but that still doesn’t help her and her mother.

“I haven’t abandoned my patient, who is my mom, but it is harder. I’ll take care of her no matter what,” Emily said.

Kowalski works out of the local office in Scranton. She says she has tried to talk to the corporate office in Philadelphia, but still has not received any response. Eyewitness News reached out this week through phone and email, but we have not received any comment.

“Philadelphia doesn’t answer the calls at all. I’m not sure if it’s a long-distance thing, they just won’t answer it. I don’t know,” Emily said.

Kowalski found the employment opportunity with Sweet Home healthcare back in 2016 to be able to work while taking care of her mother.

“If it wasn’t for Emily, and if it were somebody else from Sweet Home coming here, they wouldn’t be coming here because they wouldn’t be getting paid,” Rebecca said.

In the meantime, she still takes care of her mother. But it’s the lack of a paycheck that still an issue. Kowalski told Eyewitness News she does not see herself going back with Sweet Home Healthcare and is looking to find another company just like them where she is able to be right by her mother’s side every day.

Kowalski tells Eyewitness News she will continue to look for answers and hopes to receive her pay, but is not optimistic.