Local Healthcare Workers Speak Out After Paychecks Not Processed

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/AYOU-TV) — Workers at a Scranton company say they aren’t getting their paychecks and are quite upset.

Employees with Sweet Home Health Care in Scranton say they have not received their paychecks for the last two pay periods. Some workers expressed their anger and frustration over not finding their pay in their bank accounts Friday or last Friday. Emily Kowalski of Plains Township is a direct care worker with the company. She noticed her paycheck didn’t hit her account right after the holidays.

“The first paycheck I didn’t receive was two days after Christmas, which was actually for the week before. Now the next week, today, we didn’t get paid,” Kowalski said.

Kowalski says the company sent out an email saying there was an “internal malfunction” on December 29th. Two days later, another email said the check would be dispersed on January 3rd. Yet Friday morning, the latest email said they were not able to process the payroll.

Pictured is a screenshot of an email sent to us by an employee of Sweet Home Healthcare. Employees tell Eyewitness News they have been unable to cash their most recent paychecks.

Kowalski is trying to pay bills for family and just wants to know why employees aren’t receiving their wages.

“Just tell us what’s going on. If it’s the end of the year and you ran out of money to pay people, tell us that. They took away the last paycheck of the month. Most people use that for rent or some important bill for the next month. So they took that away from a lot of people,” Kowalski said.

Eyewitness News reached out to the corporate facility by phone and email, but did not get a response. Stanley Arnold, a worker from Wilkes-Barre, says it’s not only the employees who have to worry, but the patients could also be affected.

“With the workers not getting paid, nobody is going to want to work. I don’t understand,” Arnold said.

Eyewitness News also stopped by the Scranton office, but management declined to speak with us.