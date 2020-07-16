Local gymnastics training center reopens

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A long-running gymnastics training center is making a comeback since the pandemic forced its doors to close.

Pottsville Gymnastics and Theatrical Center has been training young gymnasts for nearly 35 years.

“It’s really good to be back,” said Cambrie Herb, a student gymnast.

The pandemic forced the facility, located above the Salvation Army in downtown Pottsville, to close, stopping many students from sharpening their skills.

“I missed it so much, I have a bar at home so I was just doing as much as I could,” said Herb.

After several months of being closed, owner and head coach, Barbara Kost-Lonergan was able to reopen, welcoming her students back on the beams. Her students are thrilled to be back!

“She created a loving and nurturing environment that anyone can feel welcomed at,” said Abby Thompson, a student gymnast.

The staff had added new routines to practice to keep the students germ-free. Once each student is finished cleaning off their station, they have to clean it off before they can move on to the next one.

Students also spray themselves down with sanitizers. The instructors wear masks but the students are not required to wear masks for safety reasons.

“For doing different skills, it becomes a danger to what they would be doing,” said Riley Lonergan, an instructor.

Pottsville Gymnastics and Theatrical Center also enforces mandatory social distancing while at practice.