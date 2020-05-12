Local gym gets pumped up for reopening

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local gym reopened Monday despite being in a red-phase county.

Lackawanna County is still in the red phase of Pennsylvania’s reopening plan. But that didn’t stop 10X Fitness in Taylor from reopening its doors to anyone looking for a workout for free. The gym’s co-owner tells Eyewitness News he wants to meet his customers’ needs.

“We just felt it was important that people who, like myself, suffer from some kind of anxiety, depression, or panic disorder have an outlet,” Daniel Cronauer said.

Owners say they fill a need for their customers.

“There’s people that come to the gym three, four, five days a week. Sometimes seven days a week. They need that as part of their day. There is a special mediation when you put your headphones in, come into an environment and there is just something special about it,” Cronauer said.

However, according to Governor Tom Wolf’s reopening plan for Pennsylvania, gyms are not allowed to reopen until in the green phase. Cronauer says the gym will be following special guidelines to keep everyone safe. That includes signing a waiver before working out.

“Wiping down equipment before and after. We require everyone to wash their hands or at least sanitze their hands before touching a piece of equipment and of course, keeping the social distance,” Cronauer said.

When asked about potential consequences for defying Governor Wolf’s orders, Cronauer had this to say: “I’m sure the local police are going to stop by sometime today and I’m sure we’re going to have a conversation and they’re going to tell us how it’s supposed to go. We’re going to respect them, they’re going to do their jobs, just like these people are just trying to work out,” Cronauer said.

Some believe it’s essential to open all gyms.

“I thought this is perfect. It’s something that I’ve been missing, going to a gym, and this is the ideal time to go out and do something for yourself,” Jeanie Sleck of Taylor said.

Eyewitness News did reach out to Taylor Police for a comment, but have not yet heard back.