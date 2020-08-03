Local golf club pro shop robbed

PAXINOS, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police Stonington, the Indian Hills Golf Course Pro Shop was robbed at approximately 3:40 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say an unknown male used a key to access the shop and proceeded to steal multiple golf clubs of various makes and styles and club grips. About $400 was also taken from the pro shop office.

The male fled in an unknown direction. If you have any information about the person’s identity, you are asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.