Local golf club pro shop robbed

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus

PAXINOS, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police Stonington, the Indian Hills Golf Course Pro Shop was robbed at approximately 3:40 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say an unknown male used a key to access the shop and proceeded to steal multiple golf clubs of various makes and styles and club grips. About $400 was also taken from the pro shop office.

The male fled in an unknown direction. If you have any information about the person’s identity, you are asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos