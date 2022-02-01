Local fundraiser celebrates 10 years of ‘carving for a cure’

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY — Roughly one in 10 cancers diagnosed in the U.S. is a blood cancer. Some types are rarer than others.

That includes the type that took the life of a Northeastern Pennsylvania native. Now, an effort he started to help find a cure carries on in his memory.

It’s conditions like what skiers found Tuesday at Montage Mountain that would bring out the adventurous side of Wilkes-Barre native Brent Evans.

“Always skiing and snowboarding, going on trips, that’s what he really meant. It wasn’t about sitting around,” Event Ambassador and Brent Evans’ brother, Ryan Evans said.

Even when Brent Evans was diagnosed in 2010 with T cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, he refused to quit. He organized an annual fundraiser on the slopes called Carve 4 Cancer. Now in its 10th year, the event carries on without him to find a cure to a disease that claimed his life.

“Even though we lost Brent back in 2017, I think it’s just a testament to how much he was an inspiration to people that we were driven to keep this organization running,” Carve 4 Cancer President and Evans’ friend, Josh Frank said.

One Saturday each winter, the non-profit Carve 4 Cancer and Live Like Brent Foundation organize a day on the slopes for both fun and fundraising. That Saturday is this weekend.

Skiing and snowboarding may be at the heart of Carve 4 Cancer but organizers have other ways they plan to raise critical funds. This family-friendly event will feature a large heated tent to hang out, plenty of vendors and raffle baskets, food and beverage for sale and even some live entertainment.”

Blood cancer hits close to home for Carve 4 Cancer’s Chief Operating Officer Jeff Mattes.







“I personally lost my dad to a similar blood cancer disease,” Mattes said.

Mattes and all of the other Carve 4 Cancer volunteers team up for the same goal: find a cure and ease the burden on patients.

“We try to keep the money local to the community not only for blood cancer research but more importantly for patient care,” Mattes said.

It’s exacly what organizers say Brent Evans would want.

“I think we’re doing him really proud and I do hope so every day,” Frank said.

“Carve 4 Cancer” is happening Saturday from 9:30 to 5:30 at Montage Mountain in Scranton. You don’t have to ski or snowboard to participate.