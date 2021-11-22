Local food pantry in need of donations as holidays approach

CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Gathering Food Pantry helps people and families who are having a tough time.

Now they need your help. The pantry in the Clarks Summit Borough Building, has been having a tough time keeping food shelves stocked because of the increase in need in the community. They say they have food now, but expect them to be empty again in just days.

They’re open 24 hours a day and all are welcome. Community support has been strong, but the need is great.

“I think people kind of forget about it every now and then. They know it’s here but they needed a

little push to donate some more and it definitely gets used on a regular basis, I mean we can have

it full one day and three days later it could be empty,” Gathering Place board president Dori Waters said.

Donations are always needed. At the top of the list is non perishable items, baby food and especially diapers.