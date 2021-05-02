Local flea market benefits Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Company

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A flea market is back in Lackawanna County to benefit a local volunteer firehouse.

Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Company invited shoppers to their pavilion for its seventh annual market. The fundraising event was cancelled in 2020 thanks to the pandemic.

Vendors had booths set up selling items from local small businesses, homemade items, or a bake sale. Visitors strolled in until 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon. All proceeds from the flea market sales are going back to the fire company as donations.

“All the money that’s donated to the fire department helps with the fuel for our trucks, and helps with us able to go out and fight those fires and keep people safe. Being a non-profit, we depend on these events,” Michelle Ferguson of Mt. Cobb said.

“It (flea market) does help the business, and it does help the local economy because you pay for your sites and it helps a great cause like here in Covington, it’s helping the fire house,” vendor Chris Eiffert of Scranton said.

If you’re interested in checking out the flea market, it will be held monthly until September on the first Sunday of the month. The firehouse is also planning to have its annual carnival in June.