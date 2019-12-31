Local fish market enjoys record year, helps last-minute shoppers for New Year’s

(WBRE/WYOU) — A local fish market in Luzerne County was busy with customers prepping for their holiday meals.

Valley Seafood Market on Washington Street in Wilkes-Barre opened in 1945. This year, they enjoyed a record number of sales. Lobster, king crab legs, and snow crabs are some of the most popular. So are scallops, salmon and clams. But the biggest seller? Haddock.

The market sold 5,000 pounds this week, wholesale and retail. The market’s 35 employees served a steady clientele late Tuesday morning, popping in for their seafood meal prep.

“We always used to celebrate with my aunt and with family before we had kids, but now the four of us just stay home and cook for each other on New Year’s Eve,” said shopper Michelle Kepping.

New Year’s Day is one of the three biggest fish holidays. The others are Christmas and Good Friday.