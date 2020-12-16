Local first responders prepare for snow related incidents

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Sometimes called ‘the first line of defense’ in emergencies, 911 centers are to answer the calls for help. Today they are already dealing with calls from the impact of the snowstorm.

Area 911 centers have been handling calls from people impacted by this storm, but 911 officials urge people to only call with emergencies. Other calls or texts could tie up lines that are needed to deal with emergencies.

“First of all I want to assure Luzerne County residents we have extra staff and we are well prepared for the storm,” said Fred Rosencrans, Executive Director, Luzerne County 911.

Rosencrans urges people to only call when it is an actual emergency.

“911 should only be called in an emergency. If you are looking for any type of road conditions, call 511. You should not call 911 for that type of call,” Rosencrans said.

Rosencrans says unwarranted calls to 911 could lead to problems in real emergencies.

“If you are tying up 911 lines for something like that, someone who’s having a heart attack or experiencing an emergency at the time may not be able to get through,” Rosencrans said.

For the latest road conditions you can call 511 PA and for any social service need you can call 211 PA.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Forecast

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Radar

Radar

Temperatures

Temperatures

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Extended Forecast

Extended Forecast

Dew Points

Dew Points

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Eyewitness News is the only local television station with the WeatheRate Seal of Approval. WeatheRate is a company that compares television weather forecasts with the actual weather, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

WeatheRate has certified that Eyewitness News on WBRE, WYOU and PAhomepage.com has had the most accurate forecast year after year since 2008.

We've got the area's largest team of meteorologists working to keep you and your family safe in all kinds of weather. With a combined 45 years of experience forecasting the weather for Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, we're certified as the most trusted source for local weather information.

So when you need serious, accurate weather information, there's only once place to turn - Eyewitness News.

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos