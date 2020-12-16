WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Sometimes called ‘the first line of defense’ in emergencies, 911 centers are to answer the calls for help. Today they are already dealing with calls from the impact of the snowstorm.

Area 911 centers have been handling calls from people impacted by this storm, but 911 officials urge people to only call with emergencies. Other calls or texts could tie up lines that are needed to deal with emergencies.





“First of all I want to assure Luzerne County residents we have extra staff and we are well prepared for the storm,” said Fred Rosencrans, Executive Director, Luzerne County 911.

Rosencrans urges people to only call when it is an actual emergency.

“911 should only be called in an emergency. If you are looking for any type of road conditions, call 511. You should not call 911 for that type of call,” Rosencrans said.

Rosencrans says unwarranted calls to 911 could lead to problems in real emergencies.

“If you are tying up 911 lines for something like that, someone who’s having a heart attack or experiencing an emergency at the time may not be able to get through,” Rosencrans said.

For the latest road conditions you can call 511 PA and for any social service need you can call 211 PA.