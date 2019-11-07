Local firefighter honored

(WBRE/WYOU) — A local volunteer firefighter was honored for saving a life.

Alan Rudalavage, the president of the Greenfield Township Volunteer Fire Company, received a special citation Wednesday. In September, Rudalavage was first at a trailer home fire in Newtown Lake. Still in his street clothes, he rescued a woman in her 70s with limited mobility.

“It’s definitely an honor and it goes back to you have to have the whole company behind you. Like I said right after I got her out, there was four or five guys right behind me so if I didn’t do it one of those guys would have did it,” Rudalavage said.

“We can’t be more grateful to volunteers. Volunteers are the people that truly go into life-threatening situations and they don’t know what they’re walking into,” Representative Bridget Kosierowski, (D) – 114th Lackawanna County, said.

The woman he saved is still recovering in a nursing home.