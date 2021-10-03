Local fire department offers pet owners opportunity to keep pets safe with rabies clinic

FLEETVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local fire company is helping man’s best friend stay safe this fall.

The Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company held a rabies clinic Sunday at the Fleetwood firehall. Animal owners were able to get their dogs vaccinated for $10.

Nail clippings, distemper shots, and microchipping were also available for additional charges. All proceeds went to the fire company. Organizers are excited to keep people’s pets safe.

“It’s really about the animals. Especially in the last year there hasn’t been a lot of people getting their animals vaccinated and it is important that they stay on top of that, especially if they are outdoors with the rabies and the distemper,” fire company secretary Michelle Ross said.

Services were generously donated by North Winds Veterinary.