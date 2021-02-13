Local fire department holds flower sale

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Another local event focuses on fundraising this Valentine’s Day weekend. It’s the 15th annual West Pittston Hose Company No. 1 flower sale.

Firefighters set up a tent at Boston Avenue and Fourth Street.

The sale of Valentine’s Day roses raises about a quarter of the department’s yearly budget.

Firefighters say they were on track to completely sell the remaining arrangements of roses early tonight.

“We were a little bit apprehensive of what the community turnout would be given, you know, people’s reluctance to gather in groups but people have really, really come out and they’ve shown their support overwhelmingly,” said Peter Nemshick, West Pittston Fire Department.

“The support is strong. We’ve had people come in from Honesdale and Mountain Top to buy flowers from us this year,” said Lt. TJ Sabetta, West Pittston Fire Department.

West Pittston Firefighters say they expected to top $15,000 in flower sales which would make it one of their best Valentine’s Day fundraisers on record.