Local fire department doubles as open clothing drop-off bin

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local fire department now doubles as a used clothing drop-off location.

The drop-off shed sits at Hanover Township Fire Headquarters off the San Souci Parkway. All clothing, shoes, sneakers, belts, purses, blankets, towels, sheets, pillowcases, curtains and stuffed toys are all welcome. The goal is to get useable clothing to people who can use it whether it’s around the world or locally.





“If we have a bad situation bad emergency or there’s family that might need clothing we also have the authorization to use the clothing that’s in the shed to also help the community,” said Hanover Area Fire Chief Joe Temarantz Jr.

All accepted items must be placed in a bag in the shed.