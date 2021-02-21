Local fire company holds annual drive-thru breakfast fundraiser

DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – An annual fundraiser for local first responders kicked off Sunday morning in a new way.

Hundreds came out for Germania Hose Company’s drive-thru breakfast.

The event is a decades-old fundraising tradition for the fire company, and usually is an all-you-can-eat sit down.

All proceeds go back to help fund and upgrade the department’s equipment.

But the change in format brought out the same success from the community they serve.

“We would not come out and not do anything like this if it wasn’t for community pride. The numbers today show that the community really does support us, and to help them also,” said Jerry Korea, President of Germania Hose Co.

“If we can, get out and the kids enjoy it and we can give a little support. A little support from a few people adds up,” said Carmine Ferranti of Jenkins Township.

Germania Hose Co. says they hope to bring back the July picnic that was cancelled last year, while also planning its outdoor bingo once the weather warms up.