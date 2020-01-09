Local fire company first to receive life-saving device

PLYMOUTH LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A state-of-the-art life-saving device makes its way to Luzerne County.

It’s called the Hurst 758E2 Jaws of Life E-Draulic and Plymouth Fire Company #1 is officially the first fire station in the nation to have this device.

They received the machinery on December 23rd, 2019 and it has not been put to the test just yet. Along with their other hydraulic tools, this ‘combi’ tool has dual purposes.

“It’s a combination tool where it does a little bit of both. It spreads a little bit, it has the capability of cutting, whereas these tools here do that operation individually,” says Lori Bolesta, Assistant Foreman of Plymouth Fire Company #1.

A function which greatly helps cut into high strength steels, such as automobiles with its cutting blade edges and shark tooth tips. But, not limited to just vehicles, it can breach into doors and even move large rocks if needed.

The fire company’s other hydraulic devices often require a power cord that limits their reach to just 100 to 200 feet. The E-Draulic Jaws of Life has no restrictions.

Bolesta adds, “The battery-powered devices give you the functionality to go wherever, whenever. You can go unlimited distances as long as you’ve got battery power. You can function anywhere.”

Bolesta mentions there are several positives with the E-Draulic, but there is one drawback.

“Combi tools typically are a little bit less of a spread because they have dual functionality, so they need to be able to be limited on what they can do,” Bolesta adds.

Even with the slight limitation, this machine will be ready for whatever the department embraces. Those with Plymouth Fire Company #1 say they are lucky for such a small volunteer fire company to have the amount of gear to be able to use.