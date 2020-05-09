Local farmers market offers online pick-up orders

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – As many businesses have moved online and restaurants have been doing curb side pick-up, so has a local farmers market.

On a typical Saturday at South Side Farmers Market on Cedar Avenue in Scranton, farmers sell produce to customers.

That’s all changed now. All orders and made online, then picked up.

It’s been a change of pace, no farm, including George’s Farm in Susquehanna County, could have predicted. It has increased sales in produce.

“I think it’s almost eaiser for people. That’s what we’re experiencing. I’m talking to my other friends who are farmers too. Their businesses have picked up as well. I think it’s because people are trying to avoid the grocery store at the moment,” said Kim George, owner of Georges Farm LLC.

Customers at the farmers market are thrilled with this new option.

“They need to support local vendors, they need the products that they supply. So it’s really good to have this available,” said Karen Harper of Uniondale.

“We can grocery’s now and we don’t have to go to the grocery store… I think it’s always important to support local. I always shop at farmers market because i prefer fresh grocery’s,” said Tara Quinn of Clarks Summit.

As for the farmers, they are happy for the local support.

“When you buy from someone locally, that family is going to take the money and put it back into the community.. Those families are going to reinvest in your community,” said Kim George.

All orders for the market must be placed online in advance and pick up is every Saturday from 10 to noon at People’s Security Bank across the street.