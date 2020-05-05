Local Farmer creates Facebook page PA Farm to Family Table +

HEGINS, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local farmer has started a new Facebook page called PA Farm to Family Table +.

The page was started by Heidi Flory of Flory Farm on April 23rd. It has grown to nearly 3,400 members. The goal of the page is to educate the general public on where their food comes from and to connect local producers with consumers (especially in rural areas).

Items that can be advertised on the page include soaps, nursery plants, meat, produce, eggs, dairy, and local events. Flory intends for the group to continue after the coronavirus.

