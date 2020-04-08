Local farm experiences increase in milk sales

NORTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – While many businesses are shut down right now, the ones that provide food cannot close, including farms.

“We are deamed an essential business because we area a dairy farm. We milk our own cows, we have a processing plant,” said Jean Manning, Co-owner of Manning Farm Dairy.

Manning Farm Dairy on Manning Road in North Abington Township has been in business for a century making milk and ice cream products. During the coronavirus pandemic, they’ve seen an increase in milk sales.

“I think at first it was just a run on milk. It’s something that now that children are home they’re probably drinking a lot more milk. Instead of just that half pint at lunch time,” said Manning.

Across the country, some farmers are having to dump their milk as the pandemic has spoiled demand for products. Farm co-owner Jean Manning says they haven’t had to do that.

“We do not have to dump our milk. We have a tanker that comes in and picks up our excess milk because from 100 cows we do not use all of our milk in our bottling process,” said Manning.

Unlike other businesses, they’ve been allowed to remain open and have implemented new, safe practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We have signs, sinage all over the windows and doors. We do ask peoople respect social distancing and limit the amount of people in the store,” said Manning.

And the community has done its part, too.

“Regardless of what store we’re at, people are respecting each other, they are concerned about each other, they are standing outside, and they are 6 or 7 feet apart from each other. When one comes out one goes in,” said Manning.

The Manning Family told Eyewitness News that they have had a lull in ice cream sales but they add that it is still early in the season.

The Mannings’ said hey have plenty of space for social distancing on their farm for any visitors that stop-by to purchase essential items.