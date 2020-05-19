Local farm experiences increase in meat sales, shoppers

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Due to covid-19 outbreaks at meatpacking plants, processed meat prices are rising. This has more people shopping local for their fresh beef.

Hepler Beef has called the Hills of New Milford Township home since 1981. Though many are facing challenges due to COVID-19, the family farm has seen many positive changes.

“We actually sold out for the spring. And it’s the fastest we ever did sell out. So it’s pretty interesting,” said Benjamin Hepler, Farmer at Hepler Beef.

Across the country, meat prices are on the rise. But, like other local farms, Hepler hasn’t changed it’s prices.

“Our beef (prices) stayed the same through the spring, and the same price will be for the fall; the processing plants needed to shut down and clean up,” said Hepler.

The Hepler’s are happy to have so many customers buying locally, so they can invest back into the local economy during this uncertain time.

“It’s nice when you can find a farmer and partner with them and buy local meat because it supports local economy. I go shopping at New Milford Hardware and the local always and stuff like that,” said Hepler.

Despite the circumstances plaguing the world right now, the farm is happy to still be doing business.

“You get some new customers because of maybe what’s going on right now. And you have your consistent customers that come just like business as usual, even though it’s business as unusual right now,” said Hepler.

Hepler Beef tells Eyewitness News they are close to selling out of their fall harvest already, which will be ready in October.