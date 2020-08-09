Local family raises money for pediatric cancer charity

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The family of a local toddler who’s survived pediatric cancer is paying it forward.

The Callahan Family of Dunmore held a socially-distanced “Alex’s Lemonade Stand”, Saturday at Dunmore Farmers Market.

The lemonade and baked goods sale supports the charitable foundation “Alex’s Lemonade Stand” which was founded 15 years ago and has raised millions of dollars to combat childhood cancer.

Two-year-old Jack Callahan went into remission last fall after a long bout with leukemia. The Callahan’s want to provide the kind of support they received.

“Because our son is currently in remission, we really got inspired to do the same and try to help those that are still battling and do something to try to get a cure,” said Molly Callahan, event organizer.

The Callahans’ “Alex’s Lemonade Stand” was so successful, it sold out of lemonade and baked goods in an hour-and-a-half.