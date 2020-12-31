Local family looks back on 2020

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Eyewitness News is looking back on a year we definitely we will remember, although maybe not very fondly. We spoke with a family who experienced many of the struggles we all have this year — as they take one last look on 2020.

2020 has definitely been a year for the books, especially in a house full with six kids including a 1-year-old named Landon.

From kids transitioning to online learning, to finding new hobbies outside and inside. 2020 has been a year of trying new things.









“Everything is just different now,” said Crystal Williams.

Williams, just like millions of other parents across america, spent her year trying to take care of her children while adjusting to life during a pandemic.

“As a mom. I’m sure every other mom knows the exact same feeling I feel and I’ve had enough.”

She’s managing six kids as a mom and also helping them navigate school on a computer like a full-time teacher.

“We had to do home school which is harder because we are not learning anything,” said Alijah Behm, a 4th grade student.

“It was hard, I always wanted to be home schooled, but when I tried it, it wasn’t fun,” said Isabella Williams, also a 4th grade student.

“Seniors, they’re missing out on the biggest year of their life,” said Crystal Williams.

Seniors like David Behm, who really wanted to impress college recruiters in his final high school football season.

“I had hopes of having full seasons, obviously, doing well, possibly going to college to play sports and everything and its just I can’t do any of that,” said Behm.

But, this family has high hopes for 2021.

“A new year, hopefully COVID goes away, my kids can go back to a normal life, go back to school, we can go back on vacation again,” said Williams.

At the end of the day, they say as long as they’re healthy and safe, that’s all that matters.

We want to see your favorite moments of 2020. Tag us on social media @wbrewyou with your favorite photos and videos. We are on Facebook and Twitter!