Local family helping community during coronavirus pandemic

GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As more people are testing positive for COVID-19, some can’t leave the house to get groceries or other essential items.

That’s why local residents are stepping up to help out. Some people are turning the coronavirus pandemic from a negative into a positive. Eyewitness News spoke to one local family who’s helping their community.

“One night I was sitting on my computer looking and I was like maybe I can help people go to the store and I realized how many people can’t afford the food,” volunteer Stephanie Collier said.

After losing her job in the Carbondale Area School District due to the pandemic, Collier helped her friend Dianna with Carbondale Community Crisis Care.

The group has volunteers teaming up with Catholic Social Services to deliver groceries from portions of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties. The goods go to people who can’t leave their homes to get the items they need.

“Every day I go down there first, I pick up meals and in between then I get donations of food. So I pick up the food on my routes and add them to the bags and we are on the go all day. I can’t believe how many people are in need of food. Every day I’m gone from 9 in the morning until like 6 at night,” Collier said.

Collier has experienced great loss.

“My first husband was in the military and he committed suicide in 2010. I was also in the military for 13 years. When he passed away I wanted to help people,” Collier said.

Helping others brings a sense of hope to her and others.

“For me, this is something that makes me smile. It makes me happy to help people and watching other people helping people makes me even more happy that we all come together to do this,” Collier said.

One of the donation locations is the the Big Chief Market in Mayfield.

Collier tells Eyewitness News that even after the pandemic is over, they plan to do something similar to this to help families in need.