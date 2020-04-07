Local environmental education center makes adjustments

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Everyone has made adjustments to their lives due to the coronavirus, including a local environmental education center.

The Carbon County Environmental Education Center takes pride in educating the youth on wildlife. That has come to a halt during the coronavirus pandemic.

“With schools shutting down we lost all of that programing and funding. The ability for boys and girls to come to us and schools to come to us. We also aren’t going to schools either,” said Franklin Klock, Program Assistant and Naturalist at Carbon County Environmental Education Center.

The Carbon County Environmental Education Center has become a premium outdoor and wildlife educational facility. While their programs are temporarily on-hold due to the coronavirus, staff continue to rehabilitate animals found injured in the wild.

“We have an outside drop-off area. It’s at the rear of our building. They can call us and get through to us on facebook or even email. And we’ll give them instructions on how to properly care for that animal temporarily,” said Klock.

Some animals that were already in the care of the facility are now being taken care in a different way.

“As far as rehab animals it’s very low we’re very blessed and lucky at this point. Some of our animals we have had some wonderful volunteers who have agreed to take them in and foster them for a little while,” said Klock.

Other animals can’t leave the center and are still being cared for at the Environmental Education Center.

“We have our bald and golden eagles, we have red tail hawks, and various specious of owls. Indoors we have our rats, and our mice and of course our bat colony as well. Those are all animals that need to be fed, cleaned and cared for every day,” said Klock.

The Environmental Education Center still encourages people to get outdoors, even if it’s in their own backyards.

The Center says despite changes to their programming, they have not had to furlough any employees.