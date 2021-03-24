Local Elvis tribute artist in need of kidney transplant

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One Luzerne County man is on a desperate search for a new kidney.

Jimmy Tighe is known locally by his tributes to rock and roll legend Elvis Presley.

“I’ve been an Elvis tribute artist for over 20 years,” Tighe said. “I love entertaining locals, I’ve been down to Memphis a couple of times.”

But that is only one part of his story.

“When I was born, I was only given six months to a year to live. At the age of seven, I received my first kidney transplant and that kidney transplant lasted 32 years,” he said.

Tighe needs a new kidney and has been on a waiting list for nearly two years.

“I want it to last another 32 or even more years,” he said.

In his plea for help, Tighe has planted signs at a few locations throughout the area. That includes the front of Voitek TV and Appliances in Exeter. The owner, David Voitek, says Tighe is not only a customer and a neighbor but also a friend.

“That sign has been in there for a while,” Voitek said. “It’s probably been in there for over a year and we’ve just been hoping and praying that he gets a kidney.”

Voitek tells Eyewitness News many customers come into the store and question the sign. Some have applied to help but found out they are not eligible.

“Anything we could do to help him out. He’s a great kid, great guy,” Voitek said. “We would just love to see him get a kidney and prolong his life.”





“I will be able to do my shows again and have more energy, because it does drain a lot out of you when you’re on dialysis but you get through it,” Tighe said.

If you’d like to help, contact Geisinger Danville and mention James Tighe. For any other questions, you can call Paula as well at (570) 430-9466.

Geisinger has information about transplant donations here.