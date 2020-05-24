Coronavirus

Local difference makers being recognized nationally

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A movement that started during pandemic concerns in our communities is making a difference.

Crafters have contributed vital personal protective equipment to front line workers. Some of these selfless seamstresses and others who sew protective masks are being recognized nationally.

Michaels Arts and Crafts is designating some of these crafters as #Difference Makers.

We will meet two women who’ve been bestowed that honor and hear why they are making such a difference in their communities in this country tonight on Eyewitness News.

