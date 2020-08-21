Local Democrats keep eye on the prize

(WBRE/WYOU) — The scene in Old Forge was getting much of the local attention Thursday. But once the sun set, it was time for local Democrats to take their turn in the spotlight.

It’s been more than a year since the former vice president decided to throw his hat into the ring.

Support from both Biden ‘homes’ down in Delaware and right here in NEPA. The Trump campaign stop couldn’t get Dems’ eyes off the prize.

“We are facing such a stark choice with the election this fall. We have to choose what kind of America we want.” Matt Cartwright (D), 8th District, said.

Many made their choice clear on the streets of Old Forge Thursday. One local delegate says there’s a much bigger picture.

“He’s taking a bet on the future and I don’t think that no one is happy with where America is right now,” Grace McGregor Kramer, (D), 8th District delegate said.

McGregor Kramer says despite the division of voices down the way in Old Forge on Thursday, the area loves the former Scrantonian and what his presidency promises to be.

“This is one of the most difficult times in modern American history. I think that we know he has what it takes in order to bring us together and he’s the right man for the job,” McGregor Kramer said.

Doubling down, McGregor Kramer says the leader of the free world claiming that Biden has ‘abandoned’ Scranton for Delaware is just divisive.

“President Trump being here is a distraction but I think that Scrantonians identify with the vision that Joe Biden has laid out,” McGregor Kramer said.

Recently elected Scranton mayor Paige Cognetti sees it too, despite the commonwealth’s recent Republican track record.

“How this region voted in 2016, I think there may be some validity to looking at the past, but everything changed in March of this year,” Cognetti said.

With the official acceptance of the Democratic nomination there’s a wave of hope for those who think this November will be a far cry from four years ago.

“I think that in 2016 the electorate took a lot of things for granted. I think that there’s very few people that are taking anything for granted in our democracy now,” McGregor Kramer said.

There’s 75 days until the polls open in November and Democrats in the region say while they’re celebrating tonight? They haven’t left the grindstone towards Election Day.