Local counties move into green phase

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Several counties in our region entered the green phase of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 recovery process today. The green phase allows businesses like salons and barbershops to open as well as increases the numbers of customers allowed into other businesses such as restaurants and retail shops.

Columbia County was one of the counties that went green on Friday.





“Oh we’re excited we’re expecting a lot of people,” said Nathaniel Simmons, owner of Faded Barbershop.

Nathaniel Simmons owns the Faded Barbershop on Front Street in Berwick. He says he just can’t wait to have his customers back in his shop.

“We are keeping six feet distance, ten feet here between our two stations. One barber works here I work at that station over there. We just want to keep everybody safe,” said Simmons.

His wife, Mary, operates a body boutique in the same building.

“I mean safety is a concern for our businesses. The safety quality is the utmost importance for us,” said Mary Simmons.

“We are excited just the thought to get back to life as we once knew it,” said Jonathan Nespoli, owner of Nespoli Jewelers.

Nespoli says his business would not have made it to the green phase had it not been for the customers.

“If it wasn’t for the customers we wouldn’t be here. It’s as simple as that. Thank you everyone so much to everyone who supported us throughout this,” said Nespoli.

Jordan Meehan shops in Berwick quite a bit. She’s taking it one step at a time regarding COVID-19.

“Happy to move away from it but still a little bit leary if it’s going to come back around especially for the kids and the elderly is my main concern,” said Meehan.

Other business owners tell us they are excited to now be in the ‘green phase’, but say they can’t wait to to get to the next phase, whatever they might be. And then hopefully things return back to normal.