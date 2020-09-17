Local contractor accused of stealing thousands of dollars from elderly couple

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A local contractor is accused of stealing $3,500 dollars from an elderly couple.

Investigators say the couple hired Ronald Christman last November to do yard work at their home.

Christman said the work would cost six thousand dollars, and that he needed a down payment of three thousand dollars.

The couple provided the down payment, but Christman never showed up. They say he made excuses of why the work couldn’t be completed, like being sick or waiting for the weather to change, through March. Then Christman stopped responding to the couple.

Investigators found out that Christman had spent the money and never reimbursed the couple.

Christman is charged with deceptive business practices, home improvement fraud and theft.